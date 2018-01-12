Even though the subject of Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story (1.4/6) had revelations of her own, the real takeaway line came from her estranged mother with “we were never trailer trash, we had a beautiful new trailer.”

Still, even with LaVona Golden’s perspective, the ABC show’s ratings takeaway was pretty good. Pulling in the second best result the series has ever had, last night’s show centering on the subject of the critically acclaimed I, Tonya pic was up 27% among adults 18-49 from last week’s WACO episode. The double-digit good times continued in viewers with 6.6 million tuning in to the 9 – 11 PM special, a 32% jump over the January 4 Truth and Lies.

Overall the Disney-owned net was in second place with a 1.2/5 in the demo and 5.58 million watching. No surprise on a night that The Big Bang Theory (3.0/12) and Young Sheldon (2.5/10) are on, CBS were #1 for Thursday with a 1.8/7 rating overall and 9.83 million viewers.

The House of Moonves’ science geek comedy and its spinoff were the top two shows of the night, but both down a tenth from last week. The downward metric was also the case for Mom (1.6/6) and Life in Pieces (1.2/5) while S.W.A.T. (1.1/4) was even.

Far far from even was the 23rd Critics Choice Awards (0.3/1) on the CW. Snapping up big wins for The Shape Of Water, Wonder Woman and its star Gal Gabot, Get Out and Jordan Peele and I, Tonya’s (and Mom star) Alison Janney as LaVona Golden, among others, the ceremony saw a 300% leap among the 18-49s from the December 11, 2016 broadcast on A+E. Drawing 1.27 million viewers, this year’s Critics Choice Awards was up 132% from the 22nd show.

In its second week, The Four: Battle For Stardom (1.0/4) took a 17% decline in the demo for Fox.

Thursday was a little harsher for NBC’s Will & Grace (1.1/4) as the sitcom dropped 21% from its January 4 show to hit a low for this revival of the show. At 10 PM, Chicago Fire (0.9/3) was down 18% in the demo. Otherwise, most of the rest of the net’s night was much more steady with Superstore (1.1/4), The Good Place (1.0/4) and Great News (0.6/2) the same as last week.

Have a good long weekend and a great MLK Day on Monday.