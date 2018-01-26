UPDATED with corrected title: Tony Sella, the marketing guru who left 20th Century Fox Film in 2013 after 23 years, is returning to the fold as Worldwide Chief Content Officer. Fox boss Stacey Snider just sent an internal email to staff about the hire. She says Sella in the newly created role will be “playing a leading role in driving creative for our theatrical marketing group.” (Read the memo below.)

Sella left Fox at the end of 2013 amid a shakeup that saw the exit of then-marketing chief Oren Aviv, with then-studio chairman Jim Gianopulos at the time inserting Paul Hanneman and Tomas Jegeus to be co-presidents of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing & Distribution.

Sella was the marketing mind who developed The Simpsons’ Simpsonizer (a site that made visitors’ photos look like Simpsons characters) and the Wolverine Tweezer (a six-second teaser trailer). He also promoted original branded content for Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Prometheus and Chronicle — including a stunt that went viral by making New Yorkers believe that they saw people flying over the city. His campaigns during his time at Fox included Avatar, X-Men, Planet of the Apes, Ice Age, Night at the Museum, Fantastic Four, Wolverine, Taken and Transporter.

In 2015, he and Fox Networks Group formed a joint venture AKS Content to develop original content, integrations and promotions.

Here’s Snider’s note:

Everyone, Pam, Kevin and I would like to officially welcome Tony Sella back to TCFF – he’ll be serving in the newly-created role of Worldwide Chief Content Officer and playing a leading role in driving creative for our theatrical marketing group. Tony is simply as good as it gets on the creative side and he’s jumped right into the fray. We’re so excited and lucky to have him back home here at the studio, so please join us in welcoming him back on board. Best -S

Variety noted the hire first today.