In a competitive situation, Tomorrow Studios, Marty Adelstein’s joint venture with ITV Studios, has acquired The Oracle Year, the upcoming debut novel of best-selling comic book franchise writer Charles Soule, for development as a TV series.

HarperCollins

The Oracle Year, which will be released on April 3 by HarperCollins, centers on a twentysomething New Yorker who wakes to 108 visions of specific predictions of the future, and monetizes those predictions to become the most famous person in the world.

Soule will executive produce alongside Tomorrow Studios’ Adelstein and Becky Clements.

“Charles’ book was highly sought after and we’re honored that he’s entrusting us to bring his “What If?” story to television for a series with unexpected twists and turns that will hopefully yield incredible global appeal,” said Clements, President of Tomorrow Studios.

Soule is a bestselling author of numerous comics titles for Marvel, DC, Image and other publishers. He received the 2015 Stan Lee Excelsior Award for Superman/Wonderwoman Vol 1: Power Couple. His series Twenty-Seven, with Renzo Podesta, and She-Hulk, with Javier Pulido and Ronald Wimberly, were included on the “Great Graphic Novels for Teens” list from the Young Adult Library Services Association in 2012 and 2016, respectively. He is also creator-owner of the Letter 44 series from Oni Press, illustrated by Alberto Jiménez Alburquerque, which was an official selection of the 2016 Festival International de la Bande Dessinée in Angoulême, France, which recognizes the finest graphic titles published in the French language. Other credits include Death of Wolverine, Darth Vader and other Star Wars titles from Marvel Comics.

Soule is repped by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company, Seth Fishman of The Gernert Company, and attorney Eric Feig.

Tomorrow Studios is producing TNT’s Good Behavior; Hanna, which has a straight-to series-order at Amazon; and Snowpiercer, starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, which recently received a series order by TNT.