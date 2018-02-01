Tomi Lahren is trying to play nice. The Fox News contributor took to Twitter to apologize for her crude remarks made against Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III after his State of the Union rebuttal on Tuesday.

During Kennedy’s rebuttal, Lahren posted two Instagram stories. In the first one she referred to Kennedy as a “nasty little ginger” and in the second she said, “If you haven’t yet had the displeasure of watching that little limp dick’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union, I suggest you take some Pepto-Bismol or some Midol or whatever you need to do to get through it, because it was pathetic, and it was embarrassing. Oh my God.” As Instagram stories, they have since disappeared.

She also tweeted a photo of Kennedy next to Caitlyn Jenner saying, “Is it just me or does Joe Kennedy III look a helluva lot like pre-Caitlyn Bruce Jenner? I’m not wrong.” The tweet was immediately deleted.

Lahren took to Twitter Wednesday to apologize for her remarks:”My comments on my personal Instagram about Kennedy’s response were inappropriate and I take full responsibility for that. I got too upset. I sincerely apologize.”

Prior to joining Fox News, Tomi Lahren was “banned permanently” from TheBlaze after her pro-choice comments on The View.