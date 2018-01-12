Tom Marquardt, who founded ICM Partners’ Commercial/Music Video Production division more than 20 years ago, has left to join below-the-line-focused Murtha Skouras Agency. The move is effective immediately.

At ICM, the offshoot of the agency’s Motion Picture Production division under Marquardt became one of the industry’s most prominent. Many of his clients including cinematographers,

production designers and costume designers are expected to follow him to MSA, where he will join Jamie Allen and Holland Murray on the TV Commercial/Music Video team.

Marquardt’s focus has been on transitioning film and TV clients into advertising, music videos, and branded content.