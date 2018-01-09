TBS and TNT said today that longtime marketing boss Jeff Gregor is retiring after 17 years at Turner Broadcasting. As a result, the networks are retooling their marketing an communications teams’ leadership, with Michael Engleman being promoted to Chief Marketing Officer and Marie Moore upped to SVP Communications.

Gregor, the former CMO and chief catalyst officer of TNT and TBS, plans to retire later this month.

Engleman arrived at TBS and TNT in January 2016 as EVP Entertainment Marketing and Brand Innovation, coming from NBCUniversal’s Syfy and Chiller. He will report to Kevin Reilly, president of TBS and TNT and chief creative officer of Turner Entertainment. Moore joined Turner in June 2015 from IFC as VP Communications. She works with Reilly as a member of his senior leadership team and reports to Sal Petruzzi, SVP and Domestic Communications Officer of Turner Entertainment.

“As we’ve continued to reinvent our two market-leading brands, TBS and TNT, Michael and Marie have been key architects in rebuilding our marketing and communications strategies and organizations, as well as pivoting to our bigger vision of re-imagining where television is going,” said Reilly in announcing the moves.

TBS (No. 3) and TNT (No. 4) finished 2017 in the Top 5 for the year in the key adults 18-49 demographic.