TLC, do you give this franchise a full renewal? We do.

The Discovery Communications-owned network said today that it will bring back 90 Day Fiancé and its three spinoff shows for new nuptials in 2018. It will mark Season 6 for the mothership series, the third for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and a second for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Also set for a Season 2 in 90 Day Fiancé:What Now?, the digital series that runs on TLC Go.

All four series are produced by Sharp Entertainment.

TLC said last year’s fifth run of the original series was the highest-rated season ever among the entire franchise among women 25-54 (1.8) and was the most watched among total viewers (2.2M), up 20% and 29%, respectively, vs. the prior season.

The sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé will follow new couples who take a chance on love and bring their potential spouses-to-be stateside. Using a special K-1 visa, the couples are required to get married at the end of only 90 days – or else be forced to return to their home countries.

Here are details about the spinoff series and their respective renewals:

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After will return for a third season featuring couples from the original series who gave up everything for a shot at love and the American dream. Having navigated through the K-1 “fiancé visa” process, the couples are now married, but quickly realize that the honeymoon is over as real-life sets in. The spinoff’s second season was #1 in its time slot with all key Women demos, up over its year ago performance with W25-54 (1.5; 7%) and P2+ viewers (1.8M; 13%).

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days returns for a second season, following the stories of Americans who believe they’ve met the love of their lives, a future husband or wife, through various methods including international dating websites and apps. These stories begin before the K-1 Visa process – from meeting in person for the first time, to travelling to a foreign country they barely know or understand. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Daysis TLC’s highest rated and most watched freshman series in 2017 among women 25-54 (1.7) and P2+ (2.1M).

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? will return for a second season where viewers can stream all new episodes on TLC.com and on the TLC Go App. The show delves into the lives of 90 Day Fiancé couples that fans never got the chance to see past their “I do’s.” It was TLC’s most streamed digital original series of 2017.