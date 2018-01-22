The canceled-then-quickly-renewed NBC series Timeless has gotten a Season 2 premiere date. The sophomore season of the popular time travel series will debut at 10 PM March 11, following a three-hour premiere of the annual American Ninja Warrior: USA Vs. the World special.

Timeless will continue in its Sunday 10 PM slot following the previously announced second-season premiere of Steve Harvey-hosted Little Big Shots and the debut of the Neil Patrick Harris-led gameshow Genius Junior, on March 18.

Timeless has switched its production shoot from Vancouver to Los Angeles where it will reap close to $10M in tax credits thanks to the state’s $330M California film and TV tax credit program.

At last summer’s Comic-Con, Timeless EP Eric Kripke thanked fans for their support in getting the show back on the air, telling them that on May 13 after the show’s initial cancellation, “I got a call from NBC and they said, ‘We made a mistake and we’re picking up the show.’”

In its first season, Timeless averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.0 million viewers overall in L+7 ratings from Nielsen.

Last year’s telecast of American Ninja Warrior: USA Vs. the World ranked as the #1 non-sports-related show of the night on the broadcast networks in adults 18-49 and in Live+7, the special rose to a 1.4 rating in 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers overall.