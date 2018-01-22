The second feature from acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Sebastián Hofmann, the director’s nightmarish drama Time Share (Tiempo Compartido) premiered Saturday in Park City and is competing in the festival’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition.

Starring RJ Mitte and Luis Gerardo Méndez, the film follows two haunted family men who become convinced that something sinister lurks beneath the surface of their gorgeous tropical timeshare, joining forces to rescue their families from their situation.

Sinister as the film’s conceit may be, the film actually stemmed from a more neutral, personal experience. “I lived in a massive, all-inclusive hotel as a child,” Hofmann shared, appearing at Deadline’s Sundance Studio with Mitte, Méndez and co-writer Julio Chavezmontes. “My mom used to sell timeshare units, and I always wanted to base film within this universe.”

Known by many for his role as the younger Walter White in Breaking Bad, it was Mitte’s series of motivational lectures delivered around the world that made Hofmann think of him for the role of Tom. “Sebastián was like, ‘We have this role that’s perfect for you.’ It’s pretty much the complete opposite of everything I stand for, and it just happened,” the actor said. “Next thing I know, I’m flying to Acapulco and shooting this amazing film.”

