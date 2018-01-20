ABC has kicked off the traditional pilot season with an order to an untitled single-camera comedy from former Last Man Standing showrunner Tim Doyle and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Doyle, the untitled comedy is set in the 1970s and revolves around an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and eight boisterous sons who navigate changes big and small during one of America’s most turbulent decades.

ABC recently had a single-camera comedy series about an Irish-Catholic family, The Real O’Neals, also from ABC Studios, which ran for two seasons.

ABC already has two projects with straight-to-series orders, light cop drama The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion and a family comedy from Alec Baldwin and Kenya Barris. Additionally, a Get Christie Love reboot from Courtney Kemp has a production commitment and is now casting.

