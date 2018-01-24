Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish has signed a two-year first-look deal with HBO.

The pact comes amid a banner year for Haddish who will next be seen opposite Tracy Morgan in The Last OG which premieres in April on TBS. She’s also set to star alongside Kevin Hart in Universal’s Night School, due for a September release.

The comedian’s other upcoming projects include a starring role in New Line’s The Kitchen, and she also will star and serve as an executive producer in Universal’s The Temp. She also has Limited Partners in development with Paramount which she will star in and serve as an EP on the project as well, and recently wrapped production on The Oath alongside Ike Barinholtz.

Her recent book The Last Black Unicorn was on the New York Times bestseller list, and she’s tapped to receive the Rising Star Award at the 2018 American Black Film Festival Honors.

Haddish is repped by Principato Young, APA, Gordon Bobb and Lily Tillers and Dell, Shaw, Moonves.

Haddish’s deal was first reported by Variety.