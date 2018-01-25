Thruline Entertainment has hired former Innovative agent Jayme Yarow and promoted Alexandra Peck to Development Coordinator.

Yarow joins to help the company bolster its growing comedy roster. She moves to Thruline after three years at Innovative Artists where she was a literary agent with an emphasis in the comedy space, serving as a liason between the comedy, talent and literary departments.

During her tenure at Innovative, Yarow sold and packaged multiple shows to both cable and broadcast networks. More recently she placed several writers on nearly a dozen different shows, including Saturday Night Live, AP Bio, New Girl, Ghosted, The Opposition on Comedy Central and TBS’s Drop The Mic.

“We are so pleased to have Jayme join our team,” Thruline partner Willie Mercer said in a statement. “We have enjoyed a lot success with our comedy presence over the past few years. Jayme’s passion, for her clients and for comedy in general, really made this a great opportunity.”

Peck has been with Thruline since 2014, training under managers Ashley Franklin, Brandon Bisig and Thruline Managing Partner Ron West. Since joining the company, she has taken an active in development initiatives at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and with The Second City.

“Alex more than earned this opportunity,” said Thruline partner Chris Henze. “Her creative instincts are first-rate, as is her work ethic. We see her as a major asset in our plans to continue to build our film and television production slate.”

The hire and promotion come at a busy time for Thruline, which recently signed a two-year first-look development deal with A+E Studios, with the two companies planning to develop and produce scripted content together for the A+E portfolio of networks and outside buyers.

Thruline’s current projects in production include Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, which was recently picked up for a third season, as well as Hulu’s I Love You, America, executive produced by Thruline manager Amy Zvi.