NEON, which earlier made the Sundance Film Festival’s biggest splash with a $10 million-plus deal for Assassination Nation, has acquired North American rights to Tim Wardle’s Three Identical Strangers, which premiered on Friday in the U.S. Documentary section. CNN Films owns U.S. broadcast distribution rights.

Wardle’s UK-based RAW produced pic tells the incredible true story of how three complete strangers make the astounding discovery at age 19 that they are identical triplets separated at birth. The conspiracy thriller of sorts begins with the trio’s joyous reunion in 1980 which catapults them to fame but also sets in motion a chain of events that unearths an extraordinary and disturbing secret that goes far beyond their own lives.

Becky Read and Grace Hughes-Hallett also produced with CNN Films in association with Channel 4. Dimitri Doganis, Amy Entelis, Courtney Sexton, Sara Ramsden, Adam Hawkins and Tom Barry executive produced.