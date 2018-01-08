UPDATED with video: Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won the Best Motion Picture Drama award tonight to wrap up the 75th annual Golden Globes. It marked a fitting end to a ceremony in which the film won an evening-high four trophies, including a Best Actress nod for star Frances McDormand that solidified her status an the Oscar frontrunner in the category.

Earlier in the night, Three Billboards‘ Sam Rockwell won Best Supporting Actor, and writer-director Martin McDonagh won for Best Screenplay.

It certainly solidifies its status as an Oscar Best Picture player, and also powered Searchlight to a night-leading six wins among the studios. Only A24 got more than one — Lady Bird was named Best Picture Comedy or Musical and scored a Best Actress win for Saoirse Ronan, and James Franco won Best Actor Comedy/Musical for The Disaster Artist.

The film, which stars McDormand as a grieving single mother’s anger against an arguably corrupt police department that has failed to solve the case of her daughter’s rape and murder, came in with five nominations on the night.

It won in a category that included Sony Pictures Classics’ Call Me By Your Name, Warner Bros’ Dunkirk, Fox’s The Post and Fox Searchlight’s The Shape of Water, the last of which led all films with seven total noms.