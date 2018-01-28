As the Academy Awards inch closer, this year’s top contenders for the Best Picture trophy continue to tally up points in awards ceremonies leading up to March 4. At the London Critics’ Circle Awards, it was a big night for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The Martin McDonagh film won the top honor for Film of the Year as well as Actress of the Year for Frances McDormand and Screenwriter of the Year for McDonagh.

Other big winners for the evening included Sean Baker winning Best Director for pastel-coated, outside-of-Disneyworld childhood drama The Florida Project as well as Timothee Chalamet for his breakout performance in Call Me By Your Name and Phantom Thread‘s Lesley Manville, who is becoming an awards season dark horse with her recent Oscar nod.

Sally Hawkins was honored as British/Irish Actress of the Year for her diverse resume of films from the past year which included The Shape of Water, Maudie, and Paddington 2. Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya took home the award for British/Irish Actor of Year.

Read the full list of winners below.

Film of the Year

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director of the Year

Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Actress of the Year

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actor of the Year

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Supporting Actress of the Year

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Supporting Actor of the Year

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Screenwriter of the Year

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Foreign Language Film of the Year

Elle

Documentary of the Year

I Am Not Your Negro

Technical Achievement of the Year

Dennis Gassner, production design, Blade Runner 2049

British/Irish Film of the Year

Dunkirk

British/Irish Actress of the Year

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water, Maudie, and Paddington 2

British/Irish Actor of the Year

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year

Francis Lee, God’s Own Country