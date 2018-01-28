As the Academy Awards inch closer, this year’s top contenders for the Best Picture trophy continue to tally up points in awards ceremonies leading up to March 4. At the London Critics’ Circle Awards, it was a big night for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The Martin McDonagh film won the top honor for Film of the Year as well as Actress of the Year for Frances McDormand and Screenwriter of the Year for McDonagh.
Other big winners for the evening included Sean Baker winning Best Director for pastel-coated, outside-of-Disneyworld childhood drama The Florida Project as well as Timothee Chalamet for his breakout performance in Call Me By Your Name and Phantom Thread‘s Lesley Manville, who is becoming an awards season dark horse with her recent Oscar nod.
Sally Hawkins was honored as British/Irish Actress of the Year for her diverse resume of films from the past year which included The Shape of Water, Maudie, and Paddington 2. Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya took home the award for British/Irish Actor of Year.
Read the full list of winners below.
Film of the Year
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director of the Year
Sean Baker, The Florida Project
Actress of the Year
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actor of the Year
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Supporting Actress of the Year
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Supporting Actor of the Year
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Screenwriter of the Year
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Foreign Language Film of the Year
Elle
Documentary of the Year
I Am Not Your Negro
Technical Achievement of the Year
Dennis Gassner, production design, Blade Runner 2049
British/Irish Film of the Year
Dunkirk
British/Irish Actress of the Year
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water, Maudie, and Paddington 2
British/Irish Actor of the Year
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year
Francis Lee, God’s Own Country