After taking their Golden Globe wins for Best Drama and Best Musical or Comedy, Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and A24’s Lady Bird played more locations well into their theatrical runs. Three Billboards crossed $29M over the Martin Luther King weekend, while Lady Bird landed at $37.2M. Other winners including Searchlight’s The Shape of Water, Focus Features’ Darkest Hour shed some runs, but generated good numbers in theaters this weekend. Focus jumped Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread to 62 locations taking in over an estimated $1.4M through Monday. Specialty newcomers were mostly flat again, though Cohen Media Group’s The Insult, which is on the short list for Best Foreign Language Oscar consideration, grossed a fairly solid $24,957 from three theaters. Lionsgate opened animated feature Condorito: La Pelicula in 153 locations, grossing an estimated $286K through Monday, averaging $1,869, while IFC Films bowed Freak Show in an exclusive New York run grossing $6K. Neon/30West’s I, Tonya crossed $10M as its theater count passed five hundred. Also hitting eight figures over MLK weekend is Open Road’s Marshall, crossing the threshold in its 14th weekend of release. And in its 15th weekend, A24’s The Florida Project hit $5.5M.

It’s all about the awards heavyweights among the Specialties again this weekend. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took several Golden Globes last Sunday including Best Drama and Best Actress, Drama for Frances McDormand. Searchlight took the title wide again in its 10th weekend, adding 712 locations vs. the previous weekend brining its location count to over one thousand. Three Billboards will gross $2.8M in the four-day estimate, averaging $2,740 over the long holiday weekend, brining the feature’s cume to just over $29M. The title clearly received an awards bump. Its location count had hovered the mid two hundreds for a few weeks, though it went up to 310 last weekend.

In addition to its Golden Globe wins, Searchlight touted the film’s other awards Sunday and eyed the upcoming Oscar noms: “The film also received multiple awards from the Broadcast Film Critics Association including Best Actress (Frances McDormand), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell), and for Best Acting Ensemble. A DGA nomination for best Director was bestowed upon Martin McDonagh, as well as a number of nominations from BAFTA. The film will continue to hold in theaters and new locations will be added over the coming weeks. We will be at a cumulative gross of $30 million before next weekend. Oscar nominations will be revealed on the 23rd of January where it is very possible that the film could earn multiple nominations.”

A24

A24’s Lady Bird took home Best Picture in the Musical or Comedy category as well as Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan. The title also had some awards windfall, though its 11th week expansion in the wake of the Globes put it at 652 locations. In the four-day, the film by Greta Gerwig is estimated to take in over $2M ($3,108 PTA). Last weekend, the feature grossed $1.55M in 562 theaters, averaging $2,774. Lady Bird has cumed over $37.24M.

The Shape of Water took Best Director last Sunday, though the Searchlight title shed some runs in its seventh weekend of release. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the feature is estimated to take in $3.3M through Monday, averaging $4,564, bringing its cume to over $27M. The film, starring Sally Hawkins, had a three-day $3.1M gross last weekend in 804 theaters, averaging $6,485.

Gary Oldman won Best Actor for his role playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. The title is still in wide release at $1,693 locations, though down a bit from its 1,733 theater count Globes weekend. In the four day, the Focus release is tracking an estimated $5.69M, averaging $3,364. Darkest Hour took in over $6.35M last Friday to Sunday, averaging $3,667. It has cumed over $36.9M.

James Franco took Best Actor in the Musical/Comedy category for The Disaster Artist, which has now cumed $20.4M in its seven weeks of release. In the four-day, the feature is estimated to gross over $537K, averaging $1,448.

Neon

Neon/30 West’s I, Tonya is estimated to go over eight figures in its sixth frame. In 517 locations, the title is expected to gross over $4.1M MLK weekend, averaging a solid $7,945. I, Tonya was in just 242 theaters the weekend prior, grossing over $2.4M ($10,026 average). Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress last weekend.

Also expected to go over $10M is Open Road’s Marshall, now in its fourteenth weekend in theaters. The bio-drama is on track to gross over $539K through Monday, averaging $1,426.

Focus features added 56 runs for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread marking its first month in release. Starring Daniel Day-Lewis as an eccentric fashion designer in ‘50s era London, the distributor is estimating a $1.42M four-day gross, averaging a stellar $22,983. Phantom Thread took in $245K in six locations last weekend, averaging $40,833. It has cumed over $2.5M.

Sony Pictures Classics

SPC added 57 theaters for Call Me By Your Name, which hit its second month of release this weekend. In 174 theaters, the title by Italian director Luca Guadagnino grossed over $715K, averaging $4,185. The title grossed over $758K last weekend, averaging $6,485. It has cumed over $7.23M.

And A24’s The Florida Project went over $5.5M in its 15th weekend in theaters. Friday to Monday, it is estimated to gross $61,435 ($1,536 PTA).

NEW RELEASES