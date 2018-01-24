This is Us (2.5…9329M) and Ellen’s Game of Games (1.8…7522M) finished No. 1 and No. 2 among broadcast primetime programs in the demo as NBC won its 12th consecutive Tuesday.

Ellen’s Game of Games remains strong in its fourth regular-slot airing, though it cooled to a 1.8 vs. last week’s 2.2, which equaled the show’s regular-slot high to date.

The dramatic “That’ll Be The Day” (aka Jack’s last day explainer) episode of This is Us, bested Big 4 competitors at 9 PM in every key demographic, including a 79% margin in the key 18-49 age bracket over closest competitor, Bull.

That said, CBS drama Bull (1.4, 11.058M) hit a season high in the demo.

Following Us, NBC’s Chicago Med (1.3, 6.871M) won its slot among broadcast dramas in adults 18-49, as well as adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demographics.

CW’s Black Lightning (0.6, 1.942M) showed promise in Week 2, dipping couple tenths (0.6 vs. 0.8) off premiere, but finishing 9 PM within 0.1 of its lead-in, which was CW’s top series, The Flash (0.7, 2.071M). With Tuesday’s results, Black Lightning ranks No. 2 among CW series this season.

In its fourth week, Fox’s 9 PM comedy L.A. to Las Vegas (0.9, 2.644M) continued to hold up well, matching last week’s 0.9 and up from its 0.8 of two weeks back, sandwiched between leadin, Lethal Weapon (1.2, 4.567M) and leadout The Mick (0.7, 1.927M).

Bookending Bull, CBS’s NCIS (1.5, 13.757M) and NCIS: New Orleans (1.0, 9.198M) were even with their last episodes two weeks ago. The only network with primetime shows that cracked double digits, CBS (1.3, 11.338M) handily took its usual total-viewer win on Tuesday, equaling its two closest competitors combined, while finishing No. 2 in the demo. NBC (1.9, 7.908M) won the night in the demo and finished second in overall audience. Fox (1.0, 3.426M) ranked third on both fronts.

ABC (0.7, 2.692M) finished fourth in both metrics, with an all-repeat night started at its night’s high with The Middle (0.8, 4.029M), followed by Fresh Off the Boat (0.6, 2706M), Black-ish (0.7, 2.661M), Modern Family 0.7, 2.442M) and The Match Game (0.6, 2.158M).

CW (0.7, 2.007M) tied ABC in the demo.