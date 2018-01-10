There was a whole lot of family therapy and dredging up of deep divides on This Is Us (2.7/9) last night but the NBC blockbuster was back in pretty fine form.

Off the air since late November, the Dan Fogelman drama was down a tenth from its last original but still easily the highest rated show of the night among adults 18-49. Along with the just renewed Ellen’s Game Of Games (2.1/8) and Chicago Med (1.4/6), both of which were also down a tenth from last week, that delivered NBC an overall win for Tuesday in the key demo with a 2.1/8.

The viewership top spot went to CBS and the 11.06 million who watched the House of Moonves’ primetime offerings last night. That win was in no small part thanks to the 10.43 million who tuned into to 9 PM’s Bull (1.2/5). While down 7% in total audience from last week, the Michael Weatherly led procedural pulled off a rare viewership victory over This Is Us and its 9.70 million sets of eyeballs.

With that, Bull wasn’t actually the most watched show of the night.

That win went to NCIS (1.5/6) and its massive 14.15 million audience. Along with NCIS: New Orleans (1.4/6), Bull and NCIS all matched their fast affiliate results of last week, which saw Bull rise a tenth in the finals.

After a Lethal Weapon (1.04) that was down a tenth from its January 2 show, the second episode of Fox’s LA To Vegas (0.8/3) hit ratings turbulence and a 27% drop. Lead-out The Mick (0.7/3) was like Lethal Weapon, also down a tenth from last week.

ABC had a mixed night with black-ish (1.0/4) down a tenth but The Middle (1.3/5) and Fresh Off The Boat (1.0/4) declined 13% and 16% respectively. Kevin (Probably) Saves The World (0.7/3) was exactly the same as last week, which means the show was last in its 10 PM time slot.

The CW was all encores on Tuesday.