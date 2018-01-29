Last week’s telecast of hit NBC drama This Is Us, which revealed the cause of Jack’s death leading to the big post-Super Bowl episode, has grown by 1.91 rating points, or 75%, in the adults 18-49 rating (from a 2.55 to a 4.46), and by 5.379 million viewers overall (9.379 million to 14.758 million) going from Live+Same Day to Live+3.

The gain of +5.379 million viewers is a series-high L+3 lift for This Is Us and the 1.91 gain in 18-49 is a season high as fans flocked to see the episode in preparation for the Super Bowl episode that promises to show how Jack died and answer all questions.

This Is Us‘ L+3 lift also was the biggest for any show on broadcast or cable since April 2, 2017 (The Walking Dead, +2.17, 5.43 to 7.60). Among broadcast shows, It’s an 11-month high, biggest since the February 21, 2017 This Is Us grew by 2.00 (2.50 to 4.50).

The January 23 This Is Us, which forced Crock-Pot to release a statement defending its product’s safety amid viewer outcry, also set a new series-best three-day digital rating, amassing a 1.29 in adults 18-49 after three days of availability on alternate platforms. That beats the old record of a 1.12 achieved with both this season’s fall finale on November 28, 2017 and the midseason debut on January 9.

Overall this season, This Is Us, from 20th TV, is growing to a 5.06 rating in L+7 adult 18-49 and to an 8.33 rating when projected 35-day non-linear viewing is included.