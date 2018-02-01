EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Metz has signed on to star in The Impossible from Fox 2000 and Miracles From Heaven producer DeVon Franklin. Roxann Dawson (HBO’s The Deuce and PBS’s Mercy Street) is attached to direct the film, based on a Joyce Smith’s novel, The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection, on her remarkable true story.

Metz will star as Joyce, whose 14 year old son fell through a frozen lake in Missouri one winter and was proclaimed lifeless. Through prayer and faith, Joyce sat by her son’s bedside until his heart started beating again.

Seven Pounds scribe Grant Nieporte adapted the screenplay. Marisa Paiva will oversee production for the studio as filming is slated to being in March in Winnipeg.

Metz, who is fresh off of a SAG win for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, is repped by CAA and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Dawson is repped by UTA and Andrea Simon Entertainment.