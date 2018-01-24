“I know you think I’m crazy, but it’s not me, it’s the world. The world’s gone mad.” Sounds like something any one of us could say on any given day of the week, but those words kick off an extended midseason trailer for The X Files.

The three-minute clip includes new footage from the next five episodes, including tonight’s episode, written and directed by Darin Morgan, as well as the Feb. 7 “Skinner”-centric episode guest-starring Haley Joel Osment.

From creator and executive producer Chris Carter The X-Files stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, along with Mitch Pileggi as FBI Asst. Director Walter Skinner.

In tonight’s episode “The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat,” the idea of The Mandela Effect, in which large groups of people remember an alternate history, is explored as Mulder (Duchovny) and Scully (Anderson) find out how The X-Files themselves may have originated.

Along with Carter, series veteran Glen Morgan serves as an executive producer.

In addition to Osment, guest stars this season include Annabeth Gish, Robbie Amell, Lauren Ambrose, Karin Konoval, Barbara Hershey and William B. Davis as the Cigarette Smoking Man.

Anderson previously announced this will be her last season on The X-Files, so stay tuned.

The series originally premiered in September 1993, and over the course of a nine-season run earned 16 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and a Peabody Award.

The X-Files airs Wednesdays at 8 PM on Fox.

Watch the trailer above.