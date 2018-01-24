The WorkShop has inked a partnership with pro golfer Rickie Fowler and his new Main Event Productions for Rezball, a docuseries about a Navajo high school basketball team in Arizona.

Production is under way on the series, which will follow the Chinle High School boys basketball team based on the Navajo Nation reservation, the largest tribal area in America. It’s a place where running water and electricity are considered luxuries, but for the Chinle High Wildcats, basketball played at a state-of-the-art gym is the ultimate escape. The team plays to huge crowds and uses a style of play known as “rezball” – an uptempo and aggressive pace where defense is sometimes deemed optional.

The WorkShop

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Rickie Fowler to co-produce Rezball – a story that is unfamiliar to the majority of Americans, but one that deserves to be told and felt,” said the WorkShop CEO Tom Farrell, who will also serve as an executive producer on the series. “As an athlete and part Native American, Rickie will help us ensure that the series remains real and true.”

Said Fowler, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour who is ranked No. 7 in the world: “These Navajo kids face many obstacles and hardships both on and off the court. Working with Tom and the WorkShop is a great opportunity for me to help tell their stories. Rezball is real-world drama. Facing stiff competition from opposing teams, striving for a championship and hoping to make their families and the Navajo Nation proud of them.”