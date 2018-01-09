Pitch season may have been very late this time but pilot season is starting on time with the first order for NBC drama The Village.

Written/executive produced by Mike Daniels (The Brave, Sons of Anarchy), The Village is a sprawling ensemble drama. Despite difference in age, race, culture and lifestyle, the residents of a Manhattan apartment building find that the more their lives intertwine, the more complex and compelling their connections become, thus proving life’s challenges are better faced alongside family, even if it’s the one you make wherever you find it.

All under one roof we will meet a recovering war vet, a pregnant teenage girl and her single mom, a cop with an unexpected love interest, a woman hiding a terrifying secret from her husband and a millennial lawyer who might find his grandfather is the best and worst roommate he ever could have hoped for.

Universal Television, where Daniels has been under an overall deal, is the studio.

Daniels was an assistant at Sony marketing, writing scripts on the side, when his material landed him agency representation. His first writing job was on the CW’s One Tree Hill, which he joined in 2007. Stints on The Vampire Diaries and Pan Am followed, and in 2012, Daniels boarded FX’s Sons Of Anarchy, quickly rising from producer to co-executive producer and one of creator Kurt Sutter’s top lieutenants.

Under his Uni TV deal, Daniels has worked on NBC’s Shades of Blue, Taken and freshman drama The Brave.