Investigation Discovery has given the green light to The Unsolved, a true-crime cold case original series from Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence producers, for premiere in April.

The six-part series follows former Rhode Island Police Sergeant Derrick Levasseur and Forensic Psychologist Kris Mohandie as they answer the pleas of desperate families to investigate murder cases that have exhausted all possible leads and have officially gone cold.

The Unsolved takes Levasseur and Mohandie across the U.S. as they investigate six cold cases, chasing down new clues and reviewing old ones in hopes of finding a break in the case. From a serial killer haunting Honolulu that has never been caught, to the tragic assault and murder of a girl from Levasseur’s hometown, each case explored is still open without any convictions for the crimes. In each two-hour episode, Levasseur and Mohandie will scrutinize one cold case in hopes of finding justice for the victims and closure for their loved ones. Levasseur and Mohandie scour the locations of each crime for new information and sit down with the original investigators and friends and families of the victims to try to uncover new clues that could solve these cases once and for all.

“Every year we receive pleas from our dedicated viewers about cold cases that have yet to be solved in their communities; The Unsolved is a direct response to that call,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “After the success of our OJ special event, we knew that our viewers would embrace the tenacity of Derrick and Kris to give fresh perspective on these tragic crimes where the victims’ families have had no closure and the killers remain at-large.”

The Unsolved is produced for Investigation Discovery and IDGO by Main Event Media and All3Media America; with Jimmy Fox, Greg Lipstone, Layla Smith as executive producers and Star Price as showrunner. For Investigation Discovery, Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer, Elizabeth Stephenson is coordinating producer.