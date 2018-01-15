Showtime’s The Trade explores the opioid epidemic from the intimate perspectives of growers, addicts and law enforcement on both sides of the border.

We’re getting an exclusive first look at the upcoming docuseries ahead of its premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, along with key art (see below).

Showtime

Directed and executive produced by Cartel Land filmmaker Mathew Heineman, The Trade looks at the lives behind the headlines and statistics of the opioid crisis, spanning from Columbus, OH, to Guerrero, Mexico, and countless cities in between. The five-episode docuseries spotlights the crisis through the eyes of those most affected: the growers, addicts, cartel bosses and law enforcement hopelessly caught in its web.

The Trade will premiere on Showtime at 9 PM ET Friday, February 2, following its Sundance premiere.

Watch an exclusive clip from the third episode of the docuseries above, and check out the key art below: