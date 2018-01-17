Amazon has greenlit a second season of half-hour superhero series The Tick. The 10-episode Season 2 will begin production later this year and is expected to premiere in 2019 exclusively on Prime Video.

Creator Ben Edlund (Firefly, Supernatural, Gotham) will return for the sophomore season, along with leads Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) as The Tick and Griffin Newman (Search Party) as Arthur, with additional casting to be announced.

The series centers on the often quite clueless but very powerful Tick, played by Serefinowicz. With Newman’s Arthur as the Tick’s often unwilling sidekick, the show takes places in a world where superheroes are an everyday occurrence but real super villains are thought to be the stuff of legend -until The Terror (played by Jackie Earle Haley) who has been long thought dead – shows up.

Valorie Curry, Brendan Hines, Yara Martinez, Scott Speiser, Michael Cerveris, John Pirkis and Alan Tudyk also star. The Tick is co-produced with Sony Pictures Television.

As previously announced, Amazon will premiere the final six episodes of The Tick’s first season on February 23.

The Tick Season 2 is executive produced by Edlund, Barry Josephson (Bones), Barry Sonnenfeld (Pushing Daisies, A Series of Unfortunate Events), and is co-executive produced by Kit Boss (King of the Hill, iZombie).

“I am so excited that Amazon wants to continue this wildly fruitful collaboration and that this amazing cast gets to stay together, and that we get to build this mythos further, wider, deeper, and taller,” said Edlund. “We got a good ball of mud spinning with the right tilt of axis, I’m very happy we have this opportunity to keep peopling it.”