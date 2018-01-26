HBO Films said today that it has acquired exclusive rights to The Tale, Jennifer Fox’s timely drama that premiered last weekend in the U.S. Dramatic competition at the Sundance Film Festival. Written and directed by Fox, it centers on Jennifer (Laura Dern), a globetrotting filmmaker and professor whose mother finds a story Jennifer wrote at age 13 depicting a “special relationship” with two adult coaches. She discovers the coded details she composed 40 years earlier are quite unlike her recollection and sets out to find the coaches. Her gangly yet tenacious seventh-grade self reawakens, and the stories she told herself for decades begin to unravel. Isabelle Nélisse, Elizabeth Debicki, Jason Ritter, Frances Conroy and John Heard co-star with Common and Ellen Burstyn. Variety first reported the deal. No airdate has been set.