National Geographic has ordered a third season of the Emmy-nominated hit series, The Story of God with Morgan Freeman, one of its top-rated shows.

The third season of the series will again follow Freeman on an international journey as he discovers the power of religion and how it touches all of our lives. Freeman will travel to some of the world’s holiest sites and speak with religious leaders, scientists, historians and archaeologists to try to shed light on questions about the puzzle of the divine laws. Each episode will focus on a different topic about the divine to help shed light on the questions that inspired mankind.

In the first two seasons, Freeman traveled to Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall, India’s Bodhi Tree, Mayan temples in Guatemala, the pyramids of Egypt, New Mexico to observe ancient Navajo rituals and the banks of the Ganges River.

Executive producers include Freeman, Lori McCreary and James Younger of Revelations Entertainment. For National Geographic, Kevin Tao Mohs is vice president, production and development; Betsy Forhan is the executive producer; and Tim Pastore is president, original programming and production.

National Geographic also signed an exclusive first-look partnership deal with Revelations Entertainment. The goal is expanding the series franchise by developing more nonfiction content.

Revelations Entertainment produces the CBS Sunday night series Madam Secretary, starring Tea Leoni and Tim Daly. Revelations’ film credits include the award-winning Invictus, 5 Flights Up and the documentary film about cancer, The C Word.

Recent accolades include three Emmy award nominations for Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman, a Peabody Award for the ESPN 30 for 30 episode The 16th Man, and an Academy Award nomination for Morgan Freeman in the film Invictus.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Morgan, Lori, James and the entire Revelations Entertainment team on another season of The Story of God,” said Tim Pastore, NGC president of original programming and production. “Our viewers around the world have had an incredible response to the series thus far, and we’re excited to see where else this team might take us.”

“Like Nat Geo, we pride ourselves on engaging our audience and focusing on content that explores truth and creating social impact,” said Revelations CEO McCreary and president Freeman. “The alignment of our shared visions allows for the perfect partnership with this first-look deal and we are excited about our future creative ventures.”

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman will air globally in 2019 on National Geographic Channel in 172 countries in 43 languages, and in Spanish on Nat Geo Mundo.