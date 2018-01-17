The Shannara Chronicles is actively looking for a new network home after a two-season run at Viacom — one season on MTV and one on Spike. Even before word got out today that Spike — soon to become Paramount Network — has cancelled the fantasy series, The Shannara Chronicles studio, Sonar, and producers had already started conversations with prospective buyers.

The Shannara Chronicles, which is based on the best-selling fantasy books by Terry Brooks, streams on Netflix in the U.S. and some international markets, so the SVOD giant could be a suitable home, as would be rival Amazon, which is on the hunt for epic phantasy series and whose online retail giant parent company sells books.

I hear that the feature, interactive (VR and AR) and merchandising rights to The Shannara Chronicles also are being included in the conversations for the TV series currently held with networks and streaming services.

The Shannara Chronicles‘ most recent second season has scored 100% fresh reviews and 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the series also has been hailed for being racially and sexually diverse.

The fantasy drama hails from a team of established executive producers, showrunners Al Gough & Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands), Dan Farah (Ready Player One), Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Jungle Book), and Jonathan Liebesman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

The Shannara Chronicles debuted on MTV in 2016 and was the network’s highest rated and most watched scripted series of the year, earning a second-season renewal. It moved to Spike TV for Season 2, which wrapped in November.

Filmed on location in New Zealand, The Shannara Chronicles stars Austin Butler (Wil), Ivana Baquero (Eretria), Manu Bennett (Allanon), Aaron Jakubenko (Ander) and Marcus Vanco (Bandon) along with new cast members Vanessa Morgan (Lyria), Malese Jow (Mareth), Gentry White (Garet), Caroline Chikezie (Queen Tamlin), and Desmond Chiam (General Riga).

The package has been shopped by CAA.