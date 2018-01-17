The Shannara Chronicles will not see a Season 3 at the soon-to-be launched Paramount Network.

The fantasy drama has been canceled after two seasons, Deadline has confirmed.

The Shannara Chronicles, based on the best-selling fantasy books by Terry Brooks, debuted on MTV in 2016 and was the network’s highest rated and most watched scripted series of the year, earning a second-season renewal. It moved to Spike TV for Season 2, which wrapped in November. The Shannara Chronicles was one of two scripted series to make their Spike debut ahead of the network’s pending transformation into the general entertainment Paramount Network, designed to be Viacom’s leading scripted brand. The other, The Mist, also has been canceled. It’s not yet known if producer Sonar Entertainment will shop The Shannara Chronicles elsewhere.

Filmed on location in New Zealand, The Shannara Chronicles starred Austin Butler (Wil), Ivana Baquero (Eretria), Manu Bennett (Allanon), Aaron Jakubenko (Ander) and Marcus Vanco (Bandon) along with new cast members Vanessa Morgan (Lyria), Malese Jow (Mareth), Gentry White (Garet), Caroline Chikezie (Queen Tamlin), and Desmond Chiam (General Riga).

The series was created by Al Gough and Miles Millar based on the books by Brooks. The the three executive produced with Jon Favreau, Jonathan Liebesman, and Dan Farah. The series was produced and distributed worldwide by Sonar Entertainment in association with Millar/Gough Ink and Farah Films. Its SVOD rights were acquired by Netflix.

TVGuide.com was first to report the cancellation.