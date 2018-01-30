Paramount’s spy thriller The Rhythm Section officially has shut down production. The news comes after star Black Lively injured her hand while filming in December.

The movie based on Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick novels initially was suspended temporarily after Lively’s injury, but Deadline confirmed today that production has shut down as she recovers. There is no set date to continue. The movie is slated for release February 22, 2019, but with Lively out of commission and production at a standstill, it is unclear whether Paramount will keep that date in place.

Deadline broke the news about The Rhythm Section last month. The film stars Lively and Jude Law. In the film, she plays a woman on a path of self-destruction after her family dies in a plane crash — a flight she was supposed to be on. After being told by a journalist that the crash was an act of terror covered up by intelligence agencies, and then watching that journalist get killed, the woman’s anger awakens a new sense of purpose and she rises to uncover the truth by adapting the identity of an assassin to track down those responsible. The new and lethal Stephanie Patrick is on a mission to fill the void between what she knows and what she is told.

The Handmaid’s Tale EP and director Reed Morano helms the film written by Burnell. The film comes from James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.