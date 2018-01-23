A day after its launch behind the NFC Championship game, Fox’s The Resident made its regular time slot debut in the Monday 9 PM hour with a soft 1.0 adults 18-49 and stronger total viewers average, 4.7 million.

That was down 62% in the demo and 46% in viewers from The Resident‘s Sunday preview vs. the 48% and 40% drops, respectively, for Fox’s X-Files revival in 2016, which followed the same pattern of launching behind the NFC Championship game before moving into its regular Monday slot the following night.

Of course, The X-Files benefitted from far stronger awareness and name recognition. On the positive side, The Resident built onto its Lucifer lead-in (0.9, 3.8 million), with the devilish drama returning from a brief hiatus up +0.2 in the demo, logging its largest audience since the season premiere. The Resident‘s Live+same day delivery was below the series premiere of The Gifted in the time slot this past fall (1.5, 4.9 million) but marked Fox’s largest L+SD audience on Monday since The Gifted debut in October.

The Resident‘s arrival made for a crowded medical drama field with two freshman medical shows airing back-to-back, The Resident at 9 PM and ABC’s breakout The Good Doctor at 10 PM. The new competition had no impact on the incumbent, with The Good Doctor (1.7, 9.5 million and lead-in The Bachelor (1.8, 6.3 million), holding steady in the demo and The Good Doctor inching up in viewers. The ABC programs finished No.1 and No.2 for the night in 18-49, with The Good Doctor drawing Monday’s largest audience on broadcast TV.

Elsewhere, NBC’s The Wall (1.2, 5.7 million) was steady, while Better Late Than Never (0.9, 4.8 million) and The Brave (0.6, 3.4 million) both dipped a tenth. The military drama is getting sizable DVR bumps (+69% in 18-49 Live+3 for last week’s episode). Still, a 0.6 L+SD rating is hard to sustain for long on a Big 4 network.

CBS’s Kevin Can Wait (1.3, 7.3 million) and Man With a Plan (1.2, 6.6 million) were on par, Superior Donuts (1.0, 5.7 million) and Scorpion (0.8, 5.2 million) each slipped a tenth, while 9JKL (0.8, 4.7 million) was off by two tenths.

The CW’s Supergirl (0.5, 2.03 million) dipped a tenth to match a season-low demo, while Valor (0.2, 1.05 million) was flat.