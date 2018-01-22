New Fox medical drama series The Resident drew a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.8 million viewers in preliminary numbers for its premiere Sunday following the NFC Championship game, which started a few minutes after 10 PM on the East Coast.

That was down from the 5.1 demo rating and 13.5 million viewers in the prelims for The X-Files revival’s launch behind the NFC Championship in 2016, which had a later start.

However, The X-Files benefited from a lot stronger built-in awareness and anticipation, while The Resident had flown largely under the radar.

The new Fox medical drama is currently tied with the network’s NFL football-boosted debut of The Orville for the second-best series premiere this season behind CBS’ Young Sheldon, and will probably will end up ahead of The Orville in the finals. But it will still be one of the lowest-ever post-conference championship telecasts.

Like The X-Files, Fox is looking for a halo effect, with The Resident set to make its time slot debut tonight.

ABC was the only other network airing originals all night Sunday. America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.8 in 18-49) and Shark Tank (1.0) were all down from last week.