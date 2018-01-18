Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story) and Catherine Dyer (I, Tonya) are set for recurring roles on Fox’s upcoming medical drama series The Resident.

Written by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, directed by Phillip Noyce and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, The Resident centers on a tough, brilliant senior resident who guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.

Warner will play AJ Marino (“The Raptor”), the new star cardio-thoracic surgeon at Chastain, but his incredible gifts come with a price. He’s volatile, dramatic, irreverent and even abusive. Keeping his overwhelming talent on line while controlling his moods is a constant balancing act.

Dyer will portray seasoned head Nurse Alexis Stevens, a no-nonsense medical professional whose demeanor is businesslike, stern, and efficient.

Warner played the series regular role of Matt Walker ABC’s Ten Days in the Valley and currently recurs on Amazon’s Sneaky Pete and TNT’s Major Crimes. Warner also played AC Cowlings on FX’s Emmy-winning The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Warner Management and LINK Entertainment.

Dyer, who played Agent Connie Frazier on the first season of Stranger Things, can also be seen in I, Tonya, Psycho In Law, The Founder and The Blind Side. She’s repped by Bohemia Group and Atlanta Model and Talent.

The Resident premieres Sunday, January 21 at 10 PM on Fox.