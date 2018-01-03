Hit daytime syndicated talker The Real is coming back for two more seasons. Fox Television Stations has renewed the series for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons on their O&Os in 17 markets, reaching over 37% of television homes.

The Daytime Emmy-nominated series has grown into a social media powerhouse with more than 12 million social actions last season and on is on pace to eclipse that number midway through this season. In addition, The Real has the youngest average age of all talk shows in syndication, at 51.

Hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley bring their unique perspectives to the show through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships.

“’Since 2010-11 season, 23 talk shows have launched and ’The Real’ and ‘Steve Harvey’ are the only two series to last four or more seasons,” said Ken Werner, President, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. “While there are other panel talk series on the air, what truly makes ‘The Real’ stand out from the pack is that it is comprised of four very strong, very authentic and very engaging hosts whose chemistry is unrivaled. Fox has been with us since the start, and we are thrilled that together we have built a strong franchise that will continue to entertain, inform and inspire viewers for years and years to come.”

“On one hand, it’s very gratifying to be renewing a program that started as a test,” said Frank Cicha, Senior Vice President, Programming, Fox Television Stations. “On the other hand, it doesn’t matter how it got here. Warner Bros. set out to fill a void and it fit our audience perfectly. Congrats to the cast and crew.”

In season four, The Real was live for the first time, giving the viewers a chance to interact with the hosts during the show in real time, via social media.

Some notable guests from season four include Debbie Allen, David Arquette, Ashanti, Erykah Badu, Lance Bass, Wayne Brady, Nick Cannon, Cedric The Entertainer, Erika Christensen, Common, Misty Copeland, Ayesha Curry, DeRay Davis, Andra Day, Guillermo Diaz, Snoop Dogg, Idris Elba, Kim Fields, Jordan Fisher, Rick Fox, Irv Gotti, Derek Hough, D.L. Hughley, K. Michelle, Nick Lachey, Tina Knowles Lawson, George Lopez, Camilla Luddington, The Cast of “Moesha,” Shaunie O’Neal, Tyler Perry, Ray J, Melissa Rivers, Smokey Robinson, Patti Stanger, Amanda Seales, Gene Simmons, Kofi Siriboe, T-Pain, Tank, Karrueche Tran, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, (Teen Vogue Editor-In-Chief) Elaine Welteroth, and Kim Kardashian West.