HBO Documentary Films has made an artsy pickup. The premium cabler’s docu unit grabbed TV and theatrical rights to The Price of Everything ahead of its world premiere Friday at the Sundance Film Festival.

Exploring the labyrinth of the contemporary art world, director Nathaniel Kahn’s docu examines the role of art and artistic passion in today’s money-driven, consumer-based society. Featuring collectors, dealers, auctioneers and a rich range of artists — from current market darlings Jeff Koons, Gerhard Richter and Njideka Akunyili Crosby to one-time art star Larry Poons — The Price of Everything exposes deep contradictions as it holds a mirror up to contemporary values and times, coaxing out the dynamics at play in pricing the priceless.

Sundance Institute

“I couldn’t think of a better home for the film than HBO,” Kahn said. “I had a great experience with them on both My Architect and my short, Two Hands, and am particularly happy they will be taking on the theatrical as well as the TV release for The Price of Everything.”

The film was produced by Jennifer Blei Stockman and Debi Wisch for Hot & Sunny Productions and Carla Solomon for Anthos Media. Lisa Remington and Kayla Malahiazar were co-producers. Josh Braun of Submarine and Lisa Callif of Donaldson + Callif negotiated the deal with HBO Documentary Films.