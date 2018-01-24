Charlie Craig who was an executive producer/co-showrunner alongside I. Marlene King on the hit Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, has been tapped to serve in the same capacity on the upcoming spinoff pilot, The Perfectionists, toplined by PLL co-stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprising their roles.. Craig once again will co-run alongside executive producer King, who wrote the pilot based on the popular book series The Perfectionists by PLL author Sara Shepard.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, from Alloy Entertainment and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, is set in the town of Beacon Heights where everything seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.

King and Craig executive produce with Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

Before his tenure on PLL, Craig was a co-executive producer on The 100 for the CW, an executive producer on Freeform’s PLL spinoff Ravenswood and a co-exec producer on TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles. He also did a stint as an executive producer on Syfy’s Eureka.

Craig is repped by Verve and managed by Rob Golenberg.