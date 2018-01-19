With the Oslo Peace Accords back in the news amid the fallout of President Donald Trump’s decision last month for the U.S. to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city, the timing is just about perfect for The Oslo Diaries. The new film from Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan will have its world premiere Sunday in the Sundance Film Festival’s World Documentary section. Submarine is handling sales in Park City.

The film follows the diaries of the Israelis and Palestinians at the 1992 secret meetings to craft the Oslo Accords. With the conflict as racheted up as ever and any communication on either side punishable with jail time, a small group of Israelis and Palestinians gathered secretly and against the law in Norway for 1100 days of talks. The docu uses never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with key players — including the last on-camera conversation with former Israeli president Shimon Peres — lays out the scene as remembered by those at the table.

The Oslo Accords in part allowed the Palestine Liberation Organization to recognize the State of Israel and Israel to recognize the PLO, decisions that formed the basis of the past two-plus decades of peace talks in the region. Still, they were never officially sanctioned, and were chronicled only in the negotiators’ diaries.

Check out the exclusive clip above, which shows the drama, fragility and tension that filled each moment of the process, even when the papers were ready to sign.