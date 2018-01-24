Emily V. Gordon, who was nominated for the Original Screenplay Oscar yesterday for co-penning The Big Sick, has been set to adapt Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney’s bestselling novel The Nest for Amazon’s film studio. It reteams Gordon and Amazon, the latter of which co-distributed Big Sick with Lionsgate.

Jill Soloway and Andrea Sperling are producers on The Nest via Soloway’s Topple production company. Carly Kahane will be the executive on the project for Topple. Soloway of course is behind the Amazon original series Transparent and the recently canceled I Love Dick.

The book, published by Ecco in March 2016, centers on the dysfunctional Plumb family in New York, when years of simmering tensions finally reach a breaking point as Melody, Beatrice, and Jack Plumb gather to confront their charismatic and reckless older brother, Leo, freshly released from rehab. Months earlier, an inebriated Leo got behind the wheel of a car with a 19-year-old waitress as his passenger. The ensuing accident has endangered the Plumbs’ joint trust fund, “The Nest,” which they are months away from finally receiving. Meant by their deceased father to be a modest mid-life supplement, the Plumb siblings have watched The Nest’s value soar along with the stock market and have been counting on the money to solve a number of self-inflicted problems.

The book has been translated into 25 languages.

Gordon is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Schreck Rose. D’Aprix Sweeney is co-repped by WME on behalf of Henry Dunow.