When writer-director Desiree Akhavan was first introduced to The Miseducation Of Cameron Post book, she instantly connected with the “coming-of-age novel that was queer” and reflective of her own upbringing.

Speaking at Deadline’s Sundance Studio in Park City, the Akhavan shared her filmmaking approach is “to make films that are really honest and true to my life and the world as I see it. I really loved this story because it fiercely advocated for ugliness and people and how they don’t mean to be ugly.”

The pic stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Cameron Post, a high school girl who, after being caught with another girl in the back seat of a car on prom night, is shipped off to a conversion therapy center. At the facility, Cameron is subjected to outlandish discipline, dubious “de-gaying” methods, and earnest Christian rock songs — but this unusual setting also provides her with an unlikely gay community.

“Cameron was such an interesting character because no matter the adversity that she was put up against, everything she went through going to the conversion camp and dealing with kind of the onslaught of emotion from being caught with the love of her life, she kept this positivity through it and she followed her heart,” said Moretz. “It was so special to see a young character like Cameron be able to stand up to someone of authority.”

Akhavan and Moretz were joined by co-stars Sasha Lane, Forrest Goodluck, Emily Skeggs, and Jennifer Ehle.

The Deadline Studio is presented by Hyundai. Special thanks to Calii Love.