UPDATED with video: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel writer and director Amy Sherman-Palladino kept the thank yous quick in accepting the Golden Globe for best TV comedy or musical series. But she made sure to honor the crew who “turned New York into 1958 on a daily basis and nobody killed us or walked out, adding “many food trucks will be coming your way.” She also thanked Amazon because “their support was completely unwavering at all times, every check cleared.”

Just a couple months after premiering to critical praise, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took the top comedy series trophy. The series also landed the best actress Golden Globe for Rachel Brosnahan, the other category for which it was nominated.

Amazon picked up the series last spring with a two-season order, the first multi-season new series greenlight at the streaming network.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Brosnahan (House of Cards) as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted—the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn when her perfect husband leaves, and Midge is left to chart a new course. She discovers a previously unknown talent – stand-up comedy, which ultimately lands her a post on Johnny Carson’s couch.

Tony Shalhoub (Monk) also stars as Midge’s father Abe Weissman, along with Alex Borstein (Family Guy) as Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen (Boardwalk Empire) as Midge’s husband Joel Maisel and Marin Hinkle (Two and a Half Men) as Midge’s mother Rose Weissman.

Sherman-Palladino executive produces with husband and frequent collaborator Daniel Palladino. Dhana Gilbert is a producer.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel beat out other best comedy or musical nominees Black-ish, Master of None, SMILF and Will & Grace.