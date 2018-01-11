It’s 1998, and Americans are just beginning to understand the rising threat of Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda. Hulu’s new drama The Looming Tower traces that menace and ponders a big question: Did the rivalry between the FBI and CIA inadvertently set a path for the tragedy of 9/11 and the war in Iraq?

Hulu

Here’s the first trailer for the limited series from Legendary Television starring Jeff Daniels as John O’Neill, the determined, at times bull-headed chief of the New York FBI’s Counter-Terrorism unit. He is rightly convinced that the U.S. has been targeted for attack by Al-Qaeda but faces deliberately insufficient cooperation from other organs of the federal government, particularly from his counterpart at the frequently antagonistic CIA. Ali Soufan (Tahar Rahim) is a young FBI agent on O’Neill’s anti-terrorism squad who quickly ascends to O’Neill’s protégé due to his brilliance, as well as his fluency in Arabic and Islam.

The CIA and FBI travel the world fighting for ownership of information while seemingly working toward the same goal: trying to prevent an imminent attack on U.S. soil. Wrenn Schmidt, Bill Camp, Louis Cancelmi, Virginia Kull, Ella Rae Peck and Sullivan Jones also star, along with Michael Stuhlbarg and Peter Sarsgaard.

Premiering February 28 on the streaming service, The Looming Tower is executive produced by showrunner Dan Futterman, Alex Gibney, Lawrence Wright, Craig Zisk and Adam Rapp. Check out the trailer above and new key art below and tell us what you think.