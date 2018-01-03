With Tuesday grosses factored in, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has grown to be the No. 19 release of all time globally at $1,090.8M. That’s including $16.6M at overseas turnstiles yesterday for a $551.4M international box office cume to date. Domestically on Tuesday, Jedi overtook Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Dark Knight Rises to claim the No. 6 spot on the all-time chart with $539.4M so far.

On the worldwide front, the Rian Johnson-helmed installment in the sci-fi series topped Toy Story 3 ($1.067M) and Dark Knight Rises ($1.085M) to reach jnto the Top 20. A global Tuesday of $24.5M pushed it past those.

The $16.6M international score on Tuesday, with many kids still off from school, repped 25% of the past weekend which had included New Year’s Eve.

The UK is getting nearer to the $100M mark at $95.3M, followed by Germany ($65.1M), France ($51.2M off of a great Tuesday at $4.4M), Japan ($44.9M including a strong $2.4M yesterday) and Australia at $36.7M.

Overall overseas, Disney/Lucasfilm’s TLJ is maintaining a 34% space behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the same stage of play, and a 36% lead on Rogue One. China releases The Last Jedi on Friday where the franchise doesn’t have a long history and where TFA made $124M in 2016 and Rogue rose to about $69.5M last year (historical numbers).

Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle ultimately won this past weekend internationally, its 2nd frame versus Star Wars’ 3rd. Its next major releases are Brazil and Italy this session while it travels to China on January 12 (where the stars touched down today for a round of promotion). Otherwise, the major release in what’s largely a holdover frame this weekend will be Blumhouse’s Insidious: The Last Key in about 20 markets.