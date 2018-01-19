Netflix is rounding out the cast for The Kominsky Method, a 10-episode single-camera comedy series from Chuck Lorre, starring Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin and Nancy Travis. Sarah Baker (Young Sheldon, Big Little Lies) is set as a series regular and Susan Sullivan (Castle, Dharma & Greg), Emily Osment (Hannah Montana, Young & Hungry), Graham Rogers (Quantico, Ray Donovan), Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades movies), Jenna Lyng Adams, Melissa Tang (Mom, The Big Bang Theory), and Casey Brown will recur.

Written by Lorre, The Kominsky Method centers on Sandy Kominsky (Douglas), an actor who years ago had a brief fling with success and is now a revered Hollywood acting coach. Arkin plays his long-suffering agent and friend, Norman. Nancy Travis also stars.

Baker will play Mindy, the caring, hard-working, straight-shooting daughter of Sandy Kominsky (Douglas). She keeps the acting studio — and her father — from imploding, and even though it appears she lives in her father’s shadow, she is a Kominsky and beware anyone who forgets that.

Sullivan will play Eileen, who’s been married to Norman (Arkin) for 42 years and is unquestionably his better half. A philanthropist with excellent taste, she is decisive and wise, often serving as a sounding board for Norman when he faces challenges, the most difficult one being Eileen’s two-year battle with cancer.

Osment is Theresa, a twentysomething student in Sandy Kominsky’s acting class. Underneath her sweet exterior is a formidable actress who can’t wait to show Sandy, and the world, what she’s capable of.

Rogers will play Jude, a student in Sandy Kominsky’s acting class. He’s handsome, young and oblivious to the world around him, which is more often than not exactly what it takes to be a successful actor.

LaThrop plays Breana, one of Sandy Kominsky’s acting students. Under her quiet exterior is a woman who knows exactly what’s going on. She normally keeps her own counsel, but when pushed, she will tell you exactly where you stepped over the line.

Adams will play Darshani, one of Sandy Kominsky’s acting students. She’s a creative spirit with a streak of inner-darkness, often finding inspiration from her own twisted upbringing. Compelling and a little terrifying, she’s able to captivate any audience.

Tang is Margaret, a young, socially awkward student in Sandy Kominsky’s acting class. With Sandy’s help, she struggles to overcome her debilitating self-consciousness, but her raw talent is limited by her own insecurities.

Brown portrays Lane, a student in Sandy Kominsky’s acting class. He had a difficult childhood, but finally feels valued under Sandy’s mentorship. An empath with no boundaries, he takes an active and intrusive interest in Sandy’s well-being.

Warner Bros. TV produces with studio-based Chuck Lorre Prods. Lorre executive produces the series with Douglas, who boarded the project in the spring while it was still in development at the studio.

Baker currently recurs on Lorre’s Young Sheldon as Ms. Hutchins the school librarian. She recently guested on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and recurred on Great News and Big Little Lies. She next appears in Amazon’s sci-fi anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and the Melissa McCarthy-Ben Falcone feature Life of the Party. Baker is repped by Pakula/King & Associates, 3 Arts Entertainment and Todd Rubenstein.