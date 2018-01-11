Last Man Standing alumna Nancy Travis has been cast as a female lead opposite Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method, a 10-episode single-camera comedy series from Chuck Lorre. Additionally, after guest starring on the first season of AT&T Audience Network’s Mrs. Mercedes, Travis will be heavily recurring on the second season of the David E. Kelley series.

Written by Lorre, The Kominsky Method centers on Sandy Kominsky (Douglas), an actor who years ago had a brief fling with success and is now a revered Hollywood acting coach. Arkin plays his long-suffering agent and friend, Norman.

Travis will play Lisa. She is not your typical acting student; she’s fifty-something, down to earth, and has a 18-year-old son at home. After her recent divorce, she decided to do something for herself and take acting lessons from the great Sandy Kominsky. As she gets to know the man behind the myth, they connect and start on a late-in-life romance that takes them both by surprise.

Warner Bros. TV produces with studio-based Chuck Lorre Prods. Lorre executive produces the series with Douglas, who boarded the project in the spring while it was still in development at the studio.

Travis starred opposite Tim Allen on the popular comedy series, Last Man Standing, which ran on ABC for six seasons. Her feature credits include the recent indie Bernard and Huey. She is repped by APA and Greenlight Management.