The Jim Jefferies Show is returning for a second go-round. Comedy Central has picked up a 20-episode second season of the late-night series, it was announced today during the network’s portion of the TCA winter press tour.

The renewal comes amid solid ratings for The Jim Jefferies Show, which ranks as Comedy Central’s No. 1 freshman series this year among P18-49 in Live+3.

In each weekly episode, the Australian comedian tackles the week’s top stories from behind his desk and travels the globe to provide a look at hypocrisy around the world. Featuring interviews, international field pieces, and man on the ground investigations, Jefferies covers controversial topics such as gun control, big game hunting, the National Anthem protests and sexual harassment, all through the lens of his distinctive brand of comedy. The show was recently nominated for a Writers Guild Award in the Comedy/Variety Talk Series category.

“You’d think I’d stop being surprised at how smart and funny Jim is about everything,” said Kent Alterman, President, Comedy Central. “I’m just glad we’re still giving visas to people from whatever shithole country he comes from.”

“I’m very happy that The Jim Jefferies Show will be coming back for a second season,” said Jefferies. “Thank you so much to Kent Alterman and everyone else at Comedy Central that makes this show possible. We have great things planned for this season including field pieces in Europe and Israel that I’m recording right now. I have missed being on air during the hiatus but luckily the President hasn’t said or done anything stupid worth talking about.”

Jefferies, Scott Zabielski, Jason Reich and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Alex Murray and Tim Sarkes are the executive producers of The Jim Jefferies Show.

A comedian, actor and writer, Jefferies recently wrapped a critically praised international stand-up tour, “The Unusual Punishment Tour,” which came on the heels of releasing his second Netflix special Freedumb last summer. Jefferies created, wrote, produced and starred in the critically-acclaimed series Legit, which ran for two seasons on FX.