After winning the Golden Globe for Best Drama series, The Handmaid’s Tale cast and creatives stepped backstage and begrudgingly teased a bit of what’s to come in Season 2. “It’s a comedy,” joked creator Bruce Miller, before finally divulging that Season 2 will venture into the colonies. That was all he would say, other than a very broad description of “expanding on the world created by Margaret Atwood.”

When asked about the show’s modern relevancy, EP Warren Littlefied expressed his disheartenment saying, “we wish we were not as relevant as we are,” as during the development of the show . “It was not a Trump world,” he continued. “When we went through the first season the reality changed, he said but remained optimistic. “We’re reminded of our responsibility to live up to Margaret Atwood’s vision and also to be part of the resistance… It feels like an important and good place to be.”

Speaking on evoking meaningful change, Elizabeth Moss, who nabbed the trophy for best actress in a drama series, spoke on the benefits of being a popular female-centric series. “We want to tell the stories that reflect our lives back at us,” she exhorted. “And also having as many women behind the camera as possible. It’s really important to us to take a part in that movement. It’s also what people want to see. Hollywood is learning that that makes money… that’s something that people are listening to.”

One reporter pointed to the coincidence of the show being passed up by Amazon, which recently saw an axing of top execs following sexual misconduct claims.

“I wouldn’t dare to answer on the interworking for Amazon,” insisted Miller.