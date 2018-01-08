UPDATED with video: Last year they were the first streaming-service show to win Best Drama at the Emmys and tonight The Handmaid’s Tale took the Best TV Series Drama at the 75th Golden Globes.

Though Margaret Atwood was not in attendance this time round due to illness, the Hulu adaptation of her 1985 novel revealed continued health as it heads to a second season to launch in April. Calling Atwood “the mother of us all,” executive producer Bruce Miller accepted the award as the show’s large cast piled on stage. The EP kept it short but made sure to call out to those who work “to stop The Handmaid’s Tale from becoming real, keeping doing that.”

So many congratulations, Team @HandmaidsonHulu — What a terrific Writing Room by the way! So much of what you do is unseen.. It has been an all-out group effort from Day One. #GoldenGlobes2018 https://t.co/miKD7km21v — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) January 8, 2018

This was the second win for The Handmaid’s Tale at the 75th Golden Globes. The series, overseen by showrunner Bruce Miller, took home eight Emmys in the fall.

Dressed all in black and far from the repressive red robes of the dystopian America depicted in the series, Elisabeth Moss won the Best Actress TV Series, Drama earlier in the evening. Having won the Emmy back in September in the comparable category, Moss dedicated her win tonight to the absent Atwood and other women who paved the way in the past.

Long tipped as the favorite to win, Handmaid’s Tale was joined in the category by HBO’s Game of Thrones, NBC’s This Is Us, Netflix’s Stranger Things 2 and last year’s victor The Crown for it’s December 8th launched second season.