UPDATED with video: “This Is Me,” the signature song from the P.T. Barnum musical The Greatest Showman, took the Golden Globe for best original song at the 75th annual event tonight.

An empowerment anthem designed to showcase the struggles of the circus “Oddities,” it’s sung in the film by Letty, the Bearded Lady (played by Keala Settle in her first major screen role after numerous Broadway stints). Ironically, another character was originally considered for the song, but it was soon decided that Letty would be the voice, thanks to Settle’s imposing presence.

Lyricist Benj Pasek and Oscar and Tony-winner songwriter Justin Paul (who teamed for La La Land), accepted the award, giving special mention to the “disgustingly charming” Hugh Jackman, the film’s star. They also thanked the audience for supporting musicals on the big screen.

The songwriting team wrote nine songs for The Greatest Showman. “This Is Me” gained recognition as part of the film’s trailer.

Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban presented the award, singing a brief duet to introduce the winner before speaking the envelope’s choice.

Other nominees in the category included “Home” from Ferdinand; “Mighty River”, from Mudbound; “Remember Me”, from Coco; and “The Star,” from the motion picture of the same name.