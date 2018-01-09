The return of ABC’s The Good Doctor (1.6 rating in 18-49 demographic, 8.22 million total viewers) led the way on the broadcast networks Monday while ESPN ran up the score with coverage of Alabama’s win in the down-to-the-wire College Football Playoff title game in primetime.

The Freddie Highmore-starring medical drama was the highest-rated and most-watched broadcast series on a night where CBS, Fox and The CW punted on original programming. Facing the Alabama-Georgia game, Good Doctor tied its season low in the demo logged logged by its last original broadcast December 4 before taking its holiday break.

ABC also aired an original two-hour The Bachelor (1.4, 5.51M) the night’s second most-watched original and tying a repeat Big Bang Theory on CBS for the second best rating in the 8 PM hour. It fell a tenth in the demo from last week’s premiere.

NBC also braved originals Monday, with new episodes of The Wall (1.0/5.04M), up two-tenths to tie a season high, at 8 PM; Better Late Than Never (0.8/4.09M), up a tenth at 9; and The Brave (0.6/2.96M) tying its series low at 10.

ABC won the night among broadcasters in ratings and total viewers.